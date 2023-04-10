Nicholson allays concerns on impacts of upcoming exercises

JRM closely watching China’s increasing activity in Micronesia
By
|
Posted on Apr 11 2023
Share

Saying that they go through an extremely extensive process, Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson allayed Friday concerns about cultural and environmental impacts from the upcoming military exercises this summer in the CNMI.

Nicholson, who is the commander of Joint Region Marianas, also affirmed in an interview that the People’s Republic of China has been increasing its activities throughout Micronesia and that they are closely watching it.

On the Tinian divert airfield, he said the discovery of World War 2 ammunitions is slowing down the construction work a tad, but the project is moving along.

For the military exercises, Nicholson said they are required to follow a significant set of regulations and they go through an extensive process to ensure that they minimize any impact on the environment.

In addition, Nicholson said, before they do these exercises, their people that run the ranges and set up the exercises closely coordinate with the CNMI’s Bureau of Military Affairs.

Benjamin Nicholson

The Joint Region Marianas commander was interviewed shortly after his meeting with Gov. Arnold I. Palacios in the governor’s conference room last week. At that meeting, Nicholson and Palacios talked about upcoming military exercises in the CNMI and Palacios’ plan to develop military tourism to pivot away from the China tourism market, among other topics.

Nicholson said they emphasize with their military members and their families all the time that they only leave behind their footsteps when they visit any place. Nicholson believes there are military members and their families who are really good environmentalists. “When they go visit a beach, you don’t see them leave trash,” the commander said.

As for China’s military threat to Micronesia, Nicholson said they see quite a bit of People’s Republic of China’s activity throughout the region.

“Things are going on in [the Federated States of Micronesia], Palau, throughout the Marianas. And we keep a very, very close eye on that,” he said.

And it’s not just China’s military movements. Nicholson said there’s quite a little bit of other China activity that happens in the region, such as illegal fishing or related to funding.

“Lots of different things are happening in the region. And we keep close attention to that. That continues to increase over time. But we watch that very carefully,” he said.

With respect to the Tinian divert airfield project, Nicholson said the runway itself really isn’t impacted as it is going to continue to operate.

He said what they are building is a parallel taxiway and a parking apron, and eventually a fuel storage and a piping system from the port that goes to the fuel storage area.

“That is moving along. It’s moving slow because we encountered a few things,” he said, like some World War II ammunitions and that slows down the process a little bit. He said they are, however, working on that and he is confident they will get the project done.

The Tinian divert airfield construction project is composed of two phases—Phase 1 is airfield development and Phase 2 involves a parking apron. Black Micro Corp. got the contract for $161.8 million. The target completion date is Oct. 9, 2025.

The divert airfield will allow the U.S. Air Force to use Tinian as an alternative landing site for its planes in case Anderson Air Force Base in Guam is inaccessible due to war or calamities.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 11, 2023, 6:16 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune