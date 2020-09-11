BREAKING NEWS: Guam COVID-19 death toll now at 23
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 23rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) this morning at approximately 3:20am (ChST). The patient was a 95-year-old man with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19 and was admitted to GMH on Aug. 29.
“The tragedy of COVID-19 is how it isolates patients in their final moments. More often than not, the ones we lost were alone, unable to embrace their families once more, and say their goodbyes,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to his friends and families. Protect yourself and others by staying home, keeping a safe distance, and wearing your mask.”