Man allegedly used fake driver’s license to secure car loan

By
|
Posted on May 06 2022

Tag:
Share

A man has been indicted in the U.S. District Court for the NMI on a charge of bank fraud after he allegedly bought a car using a fake driver’s license.

Ming Jin Jin was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly using fraudulent identification to purchase a a 2022 Toyota Prius from the Atkins Kroll car dealership.

According to court documents, Jin executed the scheme on Jan. 29 this year and presented a fraudulent driver’s license to First Hawaiian Bank when he applied to purchase the vehicle. “This conduct was relied upon by First Hawaiian Bank to finance $30,639 for the vehicle purchase,” the court documents state.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, through lawyer Albert Flores Jr., now wants Jin to forfeit “any and all property constituting, or derived from, proceeds obtained directly or indirectly as a result of the offense.” That means the 2022 Toyota Prius and a “money judgment representing the amount of proceeds obtained as a result of the offense.

Back in 2021, the district court sentenced Jin to one-year probation for presenting a fake driver’s license and fake vehicle registration during a traffic stop in 2019. He was convicted of conspiracy to unlawfully produce an identification document.

Jin, whose term of probation was supposed to expire on May 27, 2022, was told not to drive a vehicle as part of the terms of his release, but a probation officer saw him driving the Prius without a driver’s license last February. When stopped him, he handed over an insurance certificate and a certification from Atkins Kroll Saipan indicating that he had purchased the vehicle last Jan. 28

Jin’s probation was revoked and he is currently serving a three-month prison sentence. In addition, Jin was ordered to serve two years of supervised release after he completes the sentence.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Taxi company sues ICE for allegedly causing car crash

Posted On Mar 01 2022
, By
0

Court finds probable cause to try man accused of shooting car

Posted On Jan 21 2022
, By
0

$100K cash bail set for man accused of shooting car

Posted On Jan 14 2022
, By
0

Man faces murder raps for allegedly shooting ex’s car

Posted On Jan 11 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022
environment

Share your vision for Laolao Bay and Achugao watersheds

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 6, 2022, 6:07 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 83%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:51 AM
sunset: 6:36 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune