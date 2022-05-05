Man allegedly used fake driver’s license to secure car loan

Share











A man has been indicted in the U.S. District Court for the NMI on a charge of bank fraud after he allegedly bought a car using a fake driver’s license.

Ming Jin Jin was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly using fraudulent identification to purchase a a 2022 Toyota Prius from the Atkins Kroll car dealership.

According to court documents, Jin executed the scheme on Jan. 29 this year and presented a fraudulent driver’s license to First Hawaiian Bank when he applied to purchase the vehicle. “This conduct was relied upon by First Hawaiian Bank to finance $30,639 for the vehicle purchase,” the court documents state.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, through lawyer Albert Flores Jr., now wants Jin to forfeit “any and all property constituting, or derived from, proceeds obtained directly or indirectly as a result of the offense.” That means the 2022 Toyota Prius and a “money judgment representing the amount of proceeds obtained as a result of the offense.

Back in 2021, the district court sentenced Jin to one-year probation for presenting a fake driver’s license and fake vehicle registration during a traffic stop in 2019. He was convicted of conspiracy to unlawfully produce an identification document.

Jin, whose term of probation was supposed to expire on May 27, 2022, was told not to drive a vehicle as part of the terms of his release, but a probation officer saw him driving the Prius without a driver’s license last February. When stopped him, he handed over an insurance certificate and a certification from Atkins Kroll Saipan indicating that he had purchased the vehicle last Jan. 28

Jin’s probation was revoked and he is currently serving a three-month prison sentence. In addition, Jin was ordered to serve two years of supervised release after he completes the sentence.