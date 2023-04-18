COMMUNITY BRIEFS – April 19, 2023

Share











MLSC closed on April 24-28

The Marianas Office of Micronesian Legal Services Corp. will be closed during the week of April 24-28, 2023. We will not be answering the phone and our doors will be locked. MLSC is hosting a training conference on Saipan for all of its staff throughout Micronesia. If you need to reach us during this time, you can complete a request for assistance online here: shorturl.at/hBFSY, or message us on Facebook, or email us at legalhelp@mlscnet.org. We will get back to you as soon as we can. The Marianas Office of MLSC will resume normal operations on Monday, May 1, 2023. (MLSC)

Deadline approaching for financial disclosure filing

This is to remind all Commonwealth public officials and/or employees who are required to file a statement of financial interest for calendar year 2022 under the Government Ethics Code Act of 1992 (1 CMC §8501, et seq.) that the deadline for filing a notarized statement of financial interests is Monday, May 1, 2023. Any person failing to comply with the financial disclosure requirements is subject to penalties as set forth in 1 CMC §8517 through §8522 and 1 CMC §8571 through §8576, including a $10 per day penalty for periods of delinquency.

For more information, contact the Office of the Public Auditor at 322-6481/2, 322-7812 (fax), or email mail@opacnmi.com. You may also visit OPA’s website at www.opacnmi.com for information about filing requirements. (OPA)

Public warned of rip currents

The public is being warned that there is a high risk of rip currents through Wednesday afternoon.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents are expected in east-facing reefs of the Marianas. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

The public is advised to stay out of the water along east-facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)