COMMUNITY BRIEFS – April 19, 2023

By
|
Posted on Apr 19 2023

Tag:
Share

MLSC closed on April 24-28

The Marianas Office of Micronesian Legal Services Corp. will be closed during the week of April 24-28, 2023. We will not be answering the phone and our doors will be locked. MLSC is hosting a training conference on Saipan for all of its staff throughout Micronesia. If you need to reach us during this time, you can complete a request for assistance online here: shorturl.at/hBFSY, or message us on Facebook, or email us at legalhelp@mlscnet.org. We will get back to you as soon as we can. The Marianas Office of MLSC will resume normal operations on Monday, May 1, 2023. (MLSC)

Deadline approaching for financial disclosure filing

This is to remind all Commonwealth public officials and/or employees who are required to file a statement of financial interest for calendar year 2022 under the Government Ethics Code Act of 1992 (1 CMC §8501, et seq.) that the deadline for filing a notarized statement of financial interests is Monday, May 1, 2023. Any person failing to comply with the financial disclosure requirements is subject to penalties as set forth in 1 CMC §8517 through §8522 and 1 CMC §8571 through §8576, including a $10 per day penalty for periods of delinquency.

For more information, contact the Office of the Public Auditor at 322-6481/2, 322-7812 (fax), or email mail@opacnmi.com. You may also visit OPA’s website at www.opacnmi.com for information about filing requirements. (OPA)

Public warned of rip currents

The public is being warned that there is a high risk of rip currents through Wednesday afternoon.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents are expected in east-facing reefs of the Marianas. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

The public is advised to stay out of the water along east-facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

MLSC honors Guerrero’s role in making legal services accessible

Posted On Apr 03 2023
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_4
0

MLSC submits $200K budget request for FY 2022

Posted On Mar 31 2021
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_3
0

MLSC seeks to help more veterans

Posted On Feb 26 2021
, By
0

Community Briefs – July 15, 2020

Posted On Jul 15 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you know that the CNMI government has a Recycling Redemption Initiative that will allow you to recycle your aluminum cans in exchange for cash?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 19, 2023, 6:06 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune