Man dies in quarantine

A man has died while in quarantine at the Mariana Resort & Spa Saipan in Marpi yesterday and, although the case remains under investigation, it is believed to have been self-inflicted.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Dre Pangelinan, a 22-year-old male who was a resident of Guam and had arrived on Saipan last Nov. 23, died while in quarantine. Pangelinan neither confirmed nor denied when asked if it was true that the incident was self-inflicted, just saying that the case “is still being investigated.”

As of 5:40pm press time yesterday, DPS said the case still remains under investigation and no further information was released as the case is pending notice of next of kin.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the quarantine sites on Saipan include the former Mariana Resort, the Kanoa Resort, and Pacific Islands Club Saipan. In addition, Capital Hotel and Century Hotel located in Garapan have also been identified as temporary isolation sites.

The CNMI may see a drop in the number of quarantine sites soon with the recent changes to quarantine policies for domestic travelers that took effect last Nov. 19.

Effective Nov. 19, fully vaccinated incoming travelers with proof of a fully vaccinated household will no longer need to quarantine.