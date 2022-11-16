Man gets $50K bail for alleged sexual assault

A man who works aboard one of the preposition ships off the Saipan lagoon has been accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague and a $50,000 cash bail was imposed for his temporary release.

Willie Carnell Frink, a steward supervisor of a maritime prepositioning ship, was unable to post bail, though, and remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed the $50,000 cash bail on Frink last Monday.

Frink, 40, is facing a charge of one count of sexual assault in the first degree.

Following his bail hearing and initial appearance, Frink was remanded back to DOC custody, but was ordered to return to court on on Nov. 23, at 10am for his preliminary hearing, while his arraignment was set for Nov. 28 at 9am before Presiding Judge Roberto Naraja.

Frink is being represented by assistant public defender Tyler Scott, while assistant attorney general Frances Demapan is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she and Frink are co-workers and the defendant serves as her supervisor.

The victim told police that on Nov. 11, at around 1pm, she was “hanging out” with Frink and they went swimming at a hotel later that day. She said that Frink invited her to the hotel, stating that he rented a room where they could continue to hang out.

The victim told police that she and Frink had been drinking alcohol while they were swimming as it was happy hour. However, the victim said that, after the second drink, she started feeling very dizzy, nauseous, and shaky. She told Frink that she was not feeling well and that prompted them to head to the hotel room that Frink had rented. After getting dressed, the victim said she sat down on the bed as she felt dizzy.

Frink then allegedly offered the victim a massage. The victim said she was hesitant, but Frink allegedly placed his hands on her shoulders anyway. Despite her attempts to shrug him off, the victim said, Frink laid her down on the bed and rubbed her back. She said she tried to squirm away, but Frink held her down.

The victim said she started to feeling “confused” during the struggle and then blacked out. When she regained consciousness, she claims that Frink was having sex with her.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
