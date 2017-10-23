COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Oct. 23, 2017

Marriage Encounter Weekend set

The next CNMI Marriage Encounter Weekend will take place at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan on Nov. 17-19 2017. It is open to husband and wife couples of all denominations and mixed faiths. There is a non-refundable application fee of $100. If couples are unable to fund the $100, M.E. will find sponsors to pay the fee. To participate, email cnmime@gmail.com or call Joe and Linda Muña at 287-2102. Space is limited to the first 15 couples only. (PR)

Military training at Warning Area 517

ASAN, Guam—The U.S. military will conduct training at Warning Area 517 during the following dates and times:

– Oct. 23-24, from 8:30am to 5pm

– Oct. 25, from 8:30am to 8pm

– Oct. 27, from 10:30am to 10pm

It is recommended the public, fishermen, and marine tour operators monitor the U.S. Coast Guard broadcast notice to mariners for advisories.

W-517 is activated south of latitude 12° 40’ 00″N. Santa Rosa Reef and Galvez Bank are open for public use. (PR)

Halloween Fun at American Memorial Park

This Halloween, the community is invited to stop by American Memorial Park for some Halloween fun. On Oct. 31, from 3:30pm to 6pm, the park will host trick-or-treating along with a special World War II-theme related costume contest. Prizes will be given for the top three costumes. To participate in the contest, be sure to check-in with staff or volunteers before 6pm.

For more information or if you would like to be a part of the event and give out treats, register with Jovannalyn Mafnas by Oct. 27, 2017 at jmafnas@pacifichistoricparks.org or call 234-7207 Ext. 2020. (NPS)

Renewed PH passports now being released

The Philippine Consulate General in Guam, in coordination with the Office of Honorary Consul Eli Arago, is releasing passports to those who renewed their passports last Sept. 8, 9, 10, and 11, 2017. You can pick up your new passports at Finasisu Terraces, Apartment Building D, second floor, at the top of the Mini-Mart Store, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm (12pm to 1pm is break time). Please bring your old passport and receipt. For more details, call Mel Santos at 233-6293. (PR)

PH consulate to hold NMI outreach

The Philippine Consulate General in Guam, in coordination with the Office of Honorary Consul Eli Arago, will conduct a mobile consular outreach in the CNMI from Nov. 13 to 17, 2017 (Monday to Friday) at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, from 9am to 6pm. Those who wish to renew their passport, submit your application at the Finasisu Terraces, Apartment Building D, second floor (top of the Mini-Mart Store), Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm (12pm to 1pm, break time). For any inquiry about passport renewal. call Mel Santos at 233-6293. (PR)

Free ‘Riddle of the Exporter’ training

The Riddle of the Exporter Training being offered by the CNMI Small Business Development Center is now free, It will take place tomorrow, Oct. 24, from at 8am to 5pm, at the Pacific Islands Club, Napu Room. It will be presented by Elyse Eriksson, MBA, CGPA. This seminar is supported by the CNMI Department of Commerce and Commonwealth Development Authority. To register, contact the SBDC office at (670) 664-3018 or go to http://pisbdcn.ecenterdirect.com/events. (PR)