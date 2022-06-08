Man gets suspended 1-year sentence for beer theft

Share











The Superior Court has sentenced a man to a year in prison after he was found guilty of theft for taking a case of beer from Twins Market without paying for it.

Superior court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho sentenced Vicente Sablan Basa, 69, to a one-year imprisonment term, all suspended, for one count of theft.

According to the court’s order, the court can impose in whole or in part the suspended sentence if Basa violates any law or Office of Adult Probation directives.

Basa was placed on probation for three years effective immediately and was ordered to report to the Office of Adult Probation.

Defendant shall pay no fine as the court has already found him indigent and living on Social Security and food stamps, but he shall still pay pay $25 court cost and $120 probation fee per year of his probation.

In lieu of community service, as Basa has a long history of co-occurring mental illness/disabilities and addictions, Camacho ordered him to be assessed by the Community Guidance Center for any mental and/or addiction counseling.

Basa was also ordered to stay away from Twins Market in Dandan during his probation and to pay restitution in the amount of $23.99.

According to court documents, after drinking beer with some friends, the group ran out of beer and the defendant went on a “beer run” and entered Twins Market. Basa walked out of the store without paying for a case of beer and left the store in a vehicle and was later stopped by police and arrested.

The bench trial commenced on Aug. 4, 2021, and continued for several dates and ended on Jan. 5, 2022.