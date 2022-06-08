Man gets suspended 1-year sentence for beer theft

By
|
Posted on Jun 09 2022
Share

The Superior Court has sentenced a man to a year in prison after he was found guilty of theft for taking a case of beer from Twins Market without paying for it.

Superior court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho sentenced Vicente Sablan Basa, 69, to a one-year imprisonment term, all suspended, for one count of theft.

According to the court’s order, the court can impose in whole or in part the suspended sentence if Basa violates any law or Office of Adult Probation directives.

Basa was placed on probation for three years effective immediately and was ordered to report to the Office of Adult Probation.

Defendant shall pay no fine as the court has already found him indigent and living on Social Security and food stamps, but he shall still pay pay $25 court cost and $120 probation fee per year of his probation.

In lieu of community service, as Basa has a long history of co-occurring mental illness/disabilities and addictions, Camacho ordered him to be assessed by the Community Guidance Center for any mental and/or addiction counseling.

Basa was also ordered to stay away from Twins Market in Dandan during his probation and to pay restitution in the amount of $23.99.

According to court documents, after drinking beer with some friends, the group ran out of beer and the defendant went on a “beer run” and entered Twins Market. Basa walked out of the store without paying for a case of beer and left the store in a vehicle and was later stopped by police and arrested.

The bench trial commenced on Aug. 4, 2021, and continued for several dates and ended on Jan. 5, 2022.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

Do you support the resumption of United Airlines’ pet transportation program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 9, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune