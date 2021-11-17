Man wanted for alleged domestic violence

Share











The CNMI Department of Public Safety is on the hunt for a man accused of beating up his girlfriend last Nov. 14, 2021. The boyfriend was identified as Alvander Pua.

CNMI Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan has issued a warrant for the arrest of Pua for the charges of assault and battery, disturbing the peace, domestic violence, and strangulation, with bail set at $25,000.

According to a DPS news release, police received a 911 call on Nov. 14, 2021, at about 3:39pm reporting a domestic violence complaint in Garapan, Saipan.

At the scene, officers met with the victim, where police observed a female victim with swollen eyes and dark bruising around both of them. The victim’s face was reportedly swollen, and had redness and scratches, a swollen nose with both nostrils bleeding, blood on her upper lip, and redness around her neck.

When asked, the victim told police that Pua was responsible.

Medics arrived and transported the victim to the Commonwealth Health Center for further medical attention. Pua was not arrested as he had fled the scene.

A complaint and affidavit of probable cause in support of an arrest warrant was filed by police and later signed by Bogdan.

Anyone with information on Pua’s whereabouts should contact the Criminal Bureau of Investigation at 664-9064, or 911 if you wish to remain anonymous they may call the CNMI Crime Stoppers Hotline at 234-7272. (PR)