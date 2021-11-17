Vaccinations in PSS schools

By
|
Posted on Nov 18 2021

Tag:
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., in partnership with the CNMI Public School System, will offer school-based COVID-19 vaccinations in PSS schools.

The effort follows the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 2, 2021.

The school-based outreaches are available to students and staff of PSS. Parents or legal guardians will need to register their children for vaccination by visiting www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or contacting (670) 682-7468 (SHOT). Walk-ins are not accepted at the school-based outreaches.

For families whose children do not attend a PSS school, the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center vaccination site is available to administer all three COVID-19 vaccines Monday to Saturday, 8am- 4pm. Registration is highly recommended, but walk-ins are accepted at the Multi-Purpose Center vaccination site.

“School-based vaccination events have a long history and have successfully contributed to lower morbidity and mortality due to vaccine-preventable diseases,” said CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña. “The school is an ideal place to reach children from all cultures, socioeconomic groups, and age groups, and is conveniently situated in communities for ease of accessibility for students, parents, and staff alike.”

Acting Education commissioner Eric M. Magofna said that PSS supports this initiative and recognizes that school-based vaccination sites “provide students with a comfortable and familiar environment.”

The school-based vaccination effort for students and staff will be in compliance with CDC guidelines. The community is reminded to practice the 3 W’s at all times: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.

PSS has worked with the CHCC to finalize plans to include location, logistics, and staffing.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

PSS’ in-person classes on Nov. 29

Posted On Nov 15 2021
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: In-person classes at PSS moved to Nov. 29

Posted On Nov 12 2021
, By
0

Va’a to start tryouts after PSS classes resume

Posted On Nov 11 2021
, By
0

NMC set to reopen today; PSS aiming for Nov. 15 target

Posted On Nov 08 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

At this point, have you already decided on who you will vote for governor in 2022?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2021

Posted On Nov 18 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 16, 2021

Posted On Nov 16 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 12, 2021

Posted On Nov 12 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 18, 2021, 5:06 PM
Sunny
Sunny
30°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:20 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune