The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., in partnership with the CNMI Public School System, will offer school-based COVID-19 vaccinations in PSS schools.

The effort follows the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 2, 2021.

The school-based outreaches are available to students and staff of PSS. Parents or legal guardians will need to register their children for vaccination by visiting www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or contacting (670) 682-7468 (SHOT). Walk-ins are not accepted at the school-based outreaches.

For families whose children do not attend a PSS school, the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center vaccination site is available to administer all three COVID-19 vaccines Monday to Saturday, 8am- 4pm. Registration is highly recommended, but walk-ins are accepted at the Multi-Purpose Center vaccination site.

“School-based vaccination events have a long history and have successfully contributed to lower morbidity and mortality due to vaccine-preventable diseases,” said CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña. “The school is an ideal place to reach children from all cultures, socioeconomic groups, and age groups, and is conveniently situated in communities for ease of accessibility for students, parents, and staff alike.”

Acting Education commissioner Eric M. Magofna said that PSS supports this initiative and recognizes that school-based vaccination sites “provide students with a comfortable and familiar environment.”

The school-based vaccination effort for students and staff will be in compliance with CDC guidelines. The community is reminded to practice the 3 W’s at all times: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.

PSS has worked with the CHCC to finalize plans to include location, logistics, and staffing.