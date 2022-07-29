Marianas Southern Airways announces start date, opens ticket sales

Marianas Southern Airways has announced that it will commence operations on Friday, Aug. 12, and has opened its website for ticket sales.

The airline’s president, Keith Stewart, said, “Marianas Southern Airways will launch operations with Saipan-Tinian flights, and will add Saipan-Rota flights on Monday, Aug.15. Saipan-Guam flights will commence on Friday, Aug. 19.

The airline will start operations with three new Tecnam P2012 twin engine air-conditioned aircraft and will add additional aircraft in the coming months.

“As we increase our fleet we will increase the frequency of our services to Tinian, Rota, and Guam, including the addition of Rota-Guam and Tinian- Guam flights based upon demand,” said Stewart.

“Marianas Southern Airways has opened its website for ticket sales and is delighted to offer low introductory fares across all of our routes”, said vice president CNMI/Guam, Bill Giles. “We are proud to have offered employment to over 20 people within the Northern Mariana Islands and look forward to contributing to the NMI’s economic growth.”

The airline is putting the finishing touches to its terminal and counter space at each destination ahead of its launch and already has its technical backup and support aircraft, a turbine-powered Cessna Caravan, positioned on Saipan.

Flight bookings can be made at https://iflymarianas.com/

 

About Marianas Southern Airways

Marianans Southern Airways is the CNMI’s newest airline, a joint venture between Saipan’s MP Enterprises and Southern Airways Express, one of America’s largest regional airlines. It will operate the all new Tecnam P2012 Traveler aircraft, known as the most advanced twin-engine turbocharged piston aircraft. The 9-seat aircraft features generous luggage allowances to complement its sleek and modern interior design, which includes LED reading lights, over-head air conditioning controls, and ergonomic seats with a USB port, armrest, and cup holder for each passenger.

 

