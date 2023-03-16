MARPAC donates $5K to NMC Foundation

By
|
Posted on Mar 17 2023

Tag:
Share

From left, MARPAC beverage sales manager James Lee, MARPAC consumer manager Tom Basa, Northern Marianas College president Galvin Deleon Guerrero. Ed.D., and MARPAC resident manager Guy Pudney. (NMC)

As part of its efforts to support higher education in the CNMI, Marianas Pacific Distributors recently donated $5,000 in cash, in-kind prizes, and beverages to the Northern Marianas College Foundation for its upcoming golf open this weekend.

“We are thrilled to support the NMC Foundation and its mission to provide educational opportunities and resources for students in our community,” said Guy Pudney, resident manager of MARPAC. “We wish all of the players in this weekend’s tournament the best of luck!”

NMC’s tournament will be held on March 18 and 19, 2023, at the LaoLao Bay Golf and Resort.

“On behalf of the NMC Foundation, I would like to extend our sincerest thanks to MARPAC and their generous contribution for the upcoming golf open,” NMC Foundation chair Ben Babauta said. “We look forward to a successful golf open and a continued partnership with MARPAC.”

The tournament, which is the signature event of the NMC Foundation, aims to raise funds for the college for its rebuilding and reconstruction efforts in the wake of the devastation and destruction of super typhoons Soudelor and Yutu.

Companies and individuals who would like to help the college with its rebuilding efforts can donate educational tax credit, cash, or in-kind contributions by visiting www.marianas.edu/golf or by contacting NMC Foundation coordinator Carla Sablan at carla.sablan@marianas.edu or (670) 237-6780. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

MARPAC
0

MARPAC celebrates 50th with launch party

Posted On Feb 23 2023
, By
0

MARPAC, Triple J donations to be used to customize truck

Posted On Apr 28 2022
, By
Marpac
0

MARPAC, Raymond James support Red Cross Gala

Posted On Apr 22 2022
, By
MARPAC
0

MARPAC renews support for SEDA, SBA leagues

Posted On Apr 01 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, how optimistic are you about the prospects of the CNMI economy this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 10, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 15, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 17, 2023, 6:17 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
24°C
real feel: 24°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune