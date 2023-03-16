MARPAC donates $5K to NMC Foundation

Share











As part of its efforts to support higher education in the CNMI, Marianas Pacific Distributors recently donated $5,000 in cash, in-kind prizes, and beverages to the Northern Marianas College Foundation for its upcoming golf open this weekend.

“We are thrilled to support the NMC Foundation and its mission to provide educational opportunities and resources for students in our community,” said Guy Pudney, resident manager of MARPAC. “We wish all of the players in this weekend’s tournament the best of luck!”

NMC’s tournament will be held on March 18 and 19, 2023, at the LaoLao Bay Golf and Resort.

“On behalf of the NMC Foundation, I would like to extend our sincerest thanks to MARPAC and their generous contribution for the upcoming golf open,” NMC Foundation chair Ben Babauta said. “We look forward to a successful golf open and a continued partnership with MARPAC.”

The tournament, which is the signature event of the NMC Foundation, aims to raise funds for the college for its rebuilding and reconstruction efforts in the wake of the devastation and destruction of super typhoons Soudelor and Yutu.

Companies and individuals who would like to help the college with its rebuilding efforts can donate educational tax credit, cash, or in-kind contributions by visiting www.marianas.edu/golf or by contacting NMC Foundation coordinator Carla Sablan at carla.sablan@marianas.edu or (670) 237-6780. (PR)