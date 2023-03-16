Navarro: Learning the ropes at McDonald’s has taught me many things

Share











John Michael Navarro, who is McDonald’s 2022 Employee of the Year, believes that working at McDonald’s has taught him a lot of things that he will bring with him if he seeks jobs in other fields of work.

For one, he has learned to be more social, “especially with my coworkers and my managers, so that led me to become more social outside of work.”

It has also taught him to respect others and how to be happy. “You can learn many things from here that would really benefit you if you were to work outside of McDonald’s,” Navarro added.

Now when he sees new workers, it takes him back to when he first started and just watching them progress encourages him. “I will highly recommend this [working at McDonald’s] because it’s like a big step into the workforce, and you can really benefit from working here.”

Navarro came to work at McDonald’s after graduating high school. “I needed a job just to keep myself not bored at home, because right after high school I felt bored, and I told my mom I needed a job. So that’s what I did. I started job hunting around, and that’s when I applied to McDonald’s,” he said.

Soon after he got his food handler’s certificate, which is one of the requirements for becoming a McDonald’s crew members, he started working in July 2021. “I first started at the ice coffees, then made my way up to cashier, then drive-thru order taker and now am inside the kitchen.”

One of the things that Navarro enjoys while working at McDonald’s is the family aspect and getting to bond with his co-workers. “This is my second family.” He enjoys the camaraderie and, on rough days, he’d try to encourage and uplift his workmates.

As a student at the Northern Marianas College and on his second year pursuing a nursing degree, Navarro’s schedule does get pretty tight but he said McDonald’s has been accommodating with his schedule.

He described being “shook” when he learned that he was receiving the Employee of the Year award in 2022, but is grateful at the same time. As Employee of the Year, no doubt Navarro already has good customer service, but when pressed for what makes customer service good, he said, “Bond with customers, make the customers first priority.”

Navarro said he’s proud and happy to be a part of the McDonald’s of Saipan family and takes pride in its service to the community, its philanthropy work, and the donations it has made. “Like when they donated to my college; it gives me a big smile,” he said. Now that’s a happy meal.