SCC: Touchback delay is best option

By
|
Posted on Mar 17 2023
Share

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce believes that a bill to delay the implementation of the “touchback rule” by three years is the best option for the CNMI right now, considering the current climate in the U.S. Congress.

In a news release yesterday, the SCC said it is extremely appreciative of Delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan’s (D-MP) introduction of H.R. 1420.

SCC board director Alex Sablan said that, based on the current climate in Congress, H.R. 1420 is the best option and has the greatest success of passage through both houses of Congress.

“We’re hopeful that both Houses see that this is yet another piece of legislation that will help provide workforce continuity in our economy. We view this bill as ensuring commerce and our economy continue to grow and support the citizens of the CNMI as we all continue to recover from more than three years of economic downturn due to pandemic related impacts,” he said.

“We’re hopeful we can make our case with Congress and assist in any way possible [Delegate] Gregorio Kilili Sablan in its successful passage,” he added.

He said H.R. 1420 will provide CNMI employers, employees, and the CNMI economy “the much needed reprieve it requires to steadily grow as tourism rebounds and returns to pre-pandemic numbers and Gov. [Arnold I.] Palacios and Lt. Gov. [David M.] Apatang work toward adding a proverbial second leg in our economic stool with the military buildup in the region and the CNMI.

The “touchback rule,” which will take effect on Sept. 30, 2023, requires select foreign workers holding CW visas in the CNMI to exit the CNMI before employers could apply to have their work contracts renewed. H.R. 1420 seeks to delay the implementation of this rule by three years.

Right now, the U.S. House of representatives is dominated by the Republican Party, which is usually tough on immigration-related matters. This is presumably what the SCC refers to as the “current climate” in Congress. The U.S. Senate is controlled by the Democratic Party. (PR/Saipan Tribune)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, how optimistic are you about the prospects of the CNMI economy this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 10, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 15, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 17, 2023, 6:17 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
24°C
real feel: 24°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune