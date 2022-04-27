Share your vision for Laolao Bay and Achugao watersheds

Share











Get your voice heard and let environmental planners know how you feel about possible developments surrounding two major watersheds on Saipan: the LaoLao Bay and Achugao watersheds.

You can do this by answering a short informal survey, prepared by the Pacific Coastal Research & Planning, to help them draft the management plans for the two watersheds.

The areas discussed in the survey are: for LaoLao Bay watershed, “the area extending from the quarry in southern Dandan, through San Vicente up to the inland peaks northwest of Isa Drive, encompassing the Laolao Bay Golf course”; and for Achugao watershed, “the villages of San Roque, Tanapag, and Lower Base, up to the top of Wireless Ridge and peaks north.”

The Division of Coastal Resources Management is encouraging everyone, especially “residents that live, work, and play” there, to participate as the plans will serve as a “roadmap to enhancing and/or preserving the natural and built environment in both communities.”

To access the survey, visit https://watershed-visions-for-laolao-and-achugao-pcrp.hub.arcgis.com/ ?fbclid=IwAR0quhNyyoYH_g1k6pUmSgBXRhMEnUnfbMdxlWyJ8RHQxaUh-1-nf9C_kkY.

Aside from the survey, you can also add your ideas you want, or issues you have seen, directly on the interactive map the PCRP has prepared. For more information, contact PCRP at info@pacificcrp.org or call (670) 285-7995.