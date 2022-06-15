McDonald’s welcomes NMPMG athletes with mural art

Posted on Jun 16 2022
From left, MGOC CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta, McDonald’s executive assistant Mable Ayuyu Glenn, McDonald’s vice president Marcia Ayuyu holding baby Caden, and MGOC chairman Marco Peter is seen in front of the mural dedicated to the Mini Games painted by Yolani Camacho which is donned at the main McDonald’s restaurant in Chalan Kiya.

McDonald’s of Saipan unveiled yesterday a sports-related mural painted at the main entrance of its Chalan Kiya branch that celebrates the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games and will greet the restaurant’s customers only from June 15 through June 30.

The mural, whose unveiling was attended by Mini Games Organizing Committee chair Marco Peter and CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta, serves as a backdrop to welcome athletes, coaches and visitors from all around the Pacific.

It alsoaims to make McDonald’s part of the conversation when it comes to the Pacific Mini Games, according to McDonald’s of Saipan vice president Marcia Ayuyu.

“We wanted McDonald’s to become a part of the social conversation surrounding the upcoming Pacific Mini Games. By featuring this unique artwork at one of our restaurants, we get to be a part of that conversation and experience that our customers have,” she said. “…We want to do our part in showcasing our hospitality and artistic talents that we have on island.”

The artwork was created by artist Yolani Camacho and shows a blend of the different Mini Games sports that will be featured.

“When creating this piece around the Pacific Games, I was searching for the ways in which we are all united other than the sports themselves. The first thing that came to mind was that we are all connected by the sea and so I used that as a focal point of the mural. After finding that focal point, it was a matter of incorporating the sports, other elements related to our island, and of finding the right mix of colors for each element to pop,” said Camacho.

The mural took nearly two and a half weeks to complete and is the largest project that Camacho has completed so far. “It has been an amazing experience painting this piece and I truly hope everyone enjoys it,” said Camacho.

Mable Ayuyu Glenn, executive assistant for McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan, thanked Camacho, saying it turned out beautifully “and we are excited to share this with our entire community as we come together in celebration and support of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games.”

Prior to the mural’s unveiling, Glenn told Peter and Babauta that they wanted to make sure that McDonald’s does its “part in welcoming the athletes and being part of the social conversation around the Mini Games, so we came up with this idea to have a unique, hand painted wall mural dedicated to what brings us all together this time, which is the NMPMG.”

McDonald’s is inviting you to stop by today to take a selfie or group photo with the mural. Snap a photo and hashtag #MCDxNMPMG.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

