MILESTONES – June 16, 2022

Gedin Auria Cabrera earns degree from Hollins

ROANOKE, VA—Gedin Auria Cabrera of Saipan graduated with summa cum laude honors during Hollins University’s 180th commencement ceremony on May 22, 2022, during which Cabrera received her bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

Hollins is an independent liberal arts university offering undergraduate liberal arts education for women and selected graduate programs for women and men. (PR)

Hofschneider graduate from Oregon State U

CORVALLIS, Ore—Marquina Hofschneider of Tinian earned her master’s degree in Counseling during Oregon State University’s graduation ceremonies last Saturday, June 11, at Reser Stadium on the Corvallis campus, and Sunday, June 12, at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend. 

A total of 7,318 graduates received 7,574 degrees. (There were 250 students receiving two degrees and three who received three degrees.) 
The number of graduates is the second most in university history, behind only last year. They will add to the ranks of OSU alumni, who have earned 280,013 degrees over the university’s history. (PR)

