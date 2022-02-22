Mendoza nets 70 to win February tourney

Mendoza

Businessman Lito Mendoza shot a lower net than his age to win the Fil-Taga Golfers Association’s February Ace of the Month Tournament last Feb. 19 at the Kingfisher Golf Links in Talafofo.

The 75-year-old native of Paombong, Bulacan in the Philippines fired a net 70 to win the club’s monthly tournament. He shot a gross of 85 built around the 15-handicapper’s 40 in the front nine and 45 in the back nine.

“I played pretty good on the front nine because the wind wasn’t that bad and I was feeling great because I was excited to play again after a month. In fact, I had several pars and even birdied the ninth hole,” said Mendoza in Filipino.

Unfortunately, conditions changed on the back nine as the winds picked up and Mendoza and company were at the mercy of Mother Nature.

“The winds got stronger in the back nine so naturally my score went down. But I still knew I was going to win because all of us were affected by the wind. Wind is not as bad as rain, but it’s a challenge just the same,” he said.

Mendoza attributes his diet of fruits and vegetables and juicing in the morning as keys in maintaining his good health that allows him to play the sport he loves. He also used to walk at least 8 kilometers every other day from Oleai to Kristo Rai Church and back.

“Younger golfers are amazed that even at my age I can still swing the club with the best of them,” he said.

The one-time champion of the super seniors division of the Tournament of Champions said he can now heave a sigh of relief that he already qualified for the season-ending Fil-Tage ace of aces tournament.

Mendoza dedicated the win in the February tourney to his wife, Malou.

“She was actually surprised I won despite not playing a lot. I don’t really play golf that much now, as I’ve became enamored with shooting guns at the Saipan firing range. It’s not all about practice in golf, as a lot of it is also mental. I do practice golf at the driving range though.”

Cris Imbo finished second in the February ace with a net 73 (gross 103, 55-52), while Ed Varias completed the Top 3 with his net 77 (gross 96, 54-42).

In the par 3 competition, Dan Ganacias took the plum in holes No. 3 and 15, while Ruben Avendano was without peer in hole No. 8. Ed Varias won in hole No. 12.

A total of 10 golfers took part in Fil-Taga’s February Ace of the Month Tournament and the rest are the following with their net scores in parenthesis: Ruben Avendano (78), Fredie Cataluna (79), Albert Pajarillaga (81), Mike Cruz (82), Dam Ganacias (85), Romy Cayetano (87), and Jun Cayetano (87).

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
