Senate panels will convene Friday to tackle impeachment rules

The two Senate committees tasked to come up with the Rules of Impeachment will hold a joint meeting this Friday in the Senate chamber to go over the proposed rules.

Senate Committee on Judiciary, Government, Law and Federal Relations chair Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian) and Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations chair Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian) informed their committee members yesterday that they will convene at 9am.

King-Nabors said on the agenda’s new business are House Resolution 22-14 that impeached Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and the proposed Senate Impeachment Rules.

The committees will accept public comments at the meeting.

Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) gave the two committees until last Thursday, Feb. 17, to come up with the Rules of Impeachment.

Hofschneider said yesterday that he will soon appoint a member of the Senate minority to be included in the joint impeachment committees.

H.R. 22-14, which was introduced by House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), impeached Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty.

Torres has repeatedly denied the allegations. He said despite the answers given truthfully and under oath by the witnesses subpoenaed by the JGO Committee, members of the committee were not satisfied because they have a political agenda.