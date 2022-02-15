NMI gov’t paid $121,219 attorneys’ fees for Torres, 12 witnesses in JGO hearings

By
|
Posted on Feb 16 2022

Tag: ,
Share

So far, the CNMI government has paid a total of $121,219 in attorneys’ fees to five of six lawyers/law firms, including a Washington, D.C.-based law firm, that served as counsel for Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and 12 other government witnesses who were called to testify in an investigation into Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels.

According to a record from the Department of Finance obtained by Saipan Tribune yesterday, the lawyers/law firms that got paid are the Garber Group law firm, Anthony Aguon, Viola Alepuyo, and the law firms of Matthew T. Gregory, and Banes, Horey, and Berman.

Janet H. King, who was the counsel for Police Sgt. Joey R. Cruz, Torres’ chief of security, has yet to be paid. Finance list did not indicate her attorney’s fee.

The amounts only reflect the totals as of last Monday and could still go up as the issue proceeds at the Senate during the impeachment trial.

The Office of the Attorney General approved the witnesses’ hiring of private lawyers for the hearings, which was held by the House of Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee.

The record shows that the D.C.-based Garber Group law firm received a total of $58,626 for representing Torres.

The law firm of Banes, Horey, and Berman received a total of $9,191 for representing Torres.

Aguon got a total of $28,490 for representing Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero, Bureau of Motor Vehicles director Juana Leon Guerrero, DPS Boating Safety commander Kevin Aldan, Police Maj. Bernard Santos, Police Sgt. Adrian Mendiola, Police Lt. Emery Kaipat, and police officers Jomalyn S. Gelacio, Jhaneeka Atalig, and Flora Aguon.

Alepuyo got a total of $20,174 for representing Mathilda Rosario, who is the special assistant for administration to the governor, and Frances Dela Cruz, who is the executive assistant to Torres.

The law office of Matthew T. Gregory got $4,737 as counsel for Bernie Palacios, who is the chief of finance and accounting.

The JGO Committee, chaired by Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), has pretty much concluded the hearings now that the House of Representatives had already impeached Torres. The matter has now been elevated to the Senate, which is now drafting the rules that will govern the impeachment trial.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

COVID-19 UPDATE: 25th COVID-related death in NMI

Posted On Feb 15 2022
, By
NMBA
0

Pangilinan, Guerrero hand NMI first title in Guam

Posted On Feb 15 2022
, By
0

COVID-19 UDATE: 24th COVID-19-related death in NMI

Posted On Feb 14 2022
, By
cases
0

100.1% of NMI now fully vaccinated

Posted On Feb 14 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the removal of on-arrival COVID-19 tests?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 16, 2022, 6:20 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune