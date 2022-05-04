7 from the CNMI to graduate from Boise State U

Roberta Maratita is graduating from the Boise State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology. (Contributed Photo)

In 2018, a total of 14 students from Saipan—the largest of the Northern Mariana Islands, and a United States commonwealth some 6,000 miles across the Pacific—began their freshman year at Boise State University through the Million Dollar Scholars program. The program offers the camaraderie and financial help students need to leave home to study at universities, and supports many first-generation college students from lower-income homes and lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

This spring, seven of the Million Dollar Scholars students will graduate from Boise State with degrees; they are:

• Christian Arceo, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology, Human Performance and Exercise

• Alyssa Rae Cepeda, Bachelor of Arts, Environmental Studies

• Chelsea Isip, Bachelor of Science, Public Health, General Emphasis

• Angel Legaspi, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science, Cybersecurity

• Roberta Maratita, Bachelor of Science, Sociology

• Edson Lui Valdisimo, Bachelor of Arts, Communication

• Daniel Villarmero, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science

Manny Sablan graduated with the winter 2021 class and is currently working on a graduate degree at Boise State.

“As a first-generation college student from a 10-mile-long island, the first Million Dollar Scholar of Rota, and the first person in my high school graduating class to seek higher education in the mainland, higher education almost seemed impossible,” said Roberta Maratita. “May I always remember how long I’ve dreamed of being exactly where I am now. And once more, as I had said four years ago, education is the way to see beyond the coconut trees and ocean of my island.”

“We can think of no better way to kick-off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month than by offering our congratulations to these students,” said the university in a Facebook post. (Boise State University)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.


© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




