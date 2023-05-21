Saipan student earns Doctor of Pharmacy degree

Share











As of May 16, 2023, I am honored to introduce myself as Dr. Minori Yoshida. It’s an incredibly rewarding and humbling journey to complete higher education, and to do so thousands of miles away from family and Saipan.

After graduating from Saipan International School, I was privileged with the opportunity to attend Barnard College at Columbia University on a full-tuition scholarship for all four years. During undergrad, I worked two-three part-time jobs, completed a senior research thesis, graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Neuroscience and was accepted into the Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers University. Continuing into my doctoral training years, I continued to work one-two part-time jobs, gained leadership experience through student organizations, interned at various companies, and graduated magna cum laude with a doctorate in Pharmacy.

As I move on in my career as a healthcare consultant and health-systems pharmacist, I encourage you all to be patient and to never stop fighting for what you want. Always welcome people into your life, but don’t let them sway you because you are the master of your own destiny. And if the going gets tough, you can always reach out to me because trust me, I understand how hard it can be but if I made it, so can you!

Minori Yoshida, PharmD

