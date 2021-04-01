  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Two Easter egg events at the Sugar King Park

Apr 02 2021

The Rotary Club of Saipan is inviting the community to its first-ever Easter egg event tomorrow, April 3 at the Sugar King Park in Garapan.

The event, which will be held from 9am to noon, will be composed of two separate competitions—an Easter egg hunt and an egg decorating competition—and is open to all ages.

The activities will be grouped into five divisions: for the Easter egg hunt, participants will range from toddlers (ages 1-2); preschool (ages 3-5); elementary (ages 6-10); and middle school (ages 11-13). For the egg decoration contest, participants will consist of high school students (ages 14 and up).

According to Rotary Committee Service director Joann Aquino, the Sugar King Park will be divided into four areas, where the four individual age groups will have their egg hunts.

The three main eggs—golden, silver, and bronze—are considered the grand prize eggs. Whoever finds them will be given a slew of cash prizes and gift certificates. The three eggs will be hidden among the hundreds of other eggs in the separate divisions (three main eggs for each division).

Aquino said the rest of the 2,000 eggs that will be hidden across the whole field will each have a little surprise inside. This could be candy, vouchers for goodie bags, and other mini prizes.

For the high school division’s egg decorating contest, students must register at 9am with their school ID. Participants must use a hard-boiled egg and must use any form of medium (paint, crayons, etc.) Although there is no apparent theme for the contest, judges will be looking for overall creativity.

Aquino also confirmed that the event has received approval from the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and will observe all necessary protocols.

“…This year the Rotary Club of Saipan wants to share this celebration with our community. We would like to thank all our donors for their contribution in making this a successful and fun-filled event. Our goal is to bring smiles to all children of all ages. We want this event to be as enjoyable and safe as possible so we remind everyone to please observe the protocols we have in place,” said Rotary Club Saipan president Sonya Dancoe.

Neil Fama | Reporter
Neil Fama, a graduate of the Northern Marianas College with an associate degree in Business, is Saipan Tribune’s community reporter. Neil loves the performing arts, meeting new people, and cats.

