MTEC, MVA bring their message to Koblerville Elementary

Posted on Mar 31 2023

The Marianas Tourism Education Council and Marianas Visitors Authority took their message about the importance of tourism to Koblerville Elementary School last Tuesday.

The outreach team engaged fourth graders with information and activities highlighting the Marianas’ primary economic driver, how it impacts their lives, and ways students can support tourism even at a young age.

The outreach was conducted by MTEC acting chairwoman Vicky Benavente, MTEC board member Glenn Policare (Kanoa Resort Saipan), and MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda.

“The energy and enthusiasm of the students at Koblerville Elementary School are positive signals that tourism is still on everyone’s mind,” said Policare. “The kids were responsive to questions, very attentive and blown away with some of the imagery shared of our islands. The Marianas are a beautiful part of the world. I hope our visitors get to meet some of our students because they are ready to welcome them to our island home!”

Aranda shared about the work of the various divisions of the MVA, including upcoming community projects such as May Tourism Month and the 24th Annual Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden scheduled for every Saturday in June at Garapan Fishing Base.

MTEC and the MVA are entering their final month of visiting all public schools this school year with the message, “Tourism is Everybody’s Business.” The MTEC presentation includes information on the number visitor arrivals, source markets, travel motivations, the benefits of tourism, careers in travel and tourism, and ideas on how students can engage with tourism. (MTEC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

