MTEC, MVA wrap up school visits with Rota

By
|
Posted on May 04 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Marianas Visitors Authority community projects specialist Jack Aranda addresses students at Dr. Rita S. Inos Jr./Sr. High School on April 19, 2023, and shares about the functions of the state tourism office. (MVA)

The Marianas Tourism Education Council and Marianas Visitors Authority wrapped up their series of annual school presentations about tourism and the state tourism office with a visit to Rota on April 19, 2023.

MTEC board member Catherine Perry, MVA community projects specialist Jack Aranda, and MVA Rota acting grounds supervisor David Atalig visited Dr. Rita S. Inos Jr./Sr. High in the morning. As Rota has very limited visitor arrivals, the team invited students to discuss the reasons for the limited number of visitors and possible solutions, the potential of the military market in Guam, the unique experiences and attractions that they and their families could offer visitors, and students’ vision for the future of their island community and economy.

“Having a program like MTEC explaining tourism in the Marianas and spreading awareness on why it is so important to keep our island clean is truly important, because these students are the future of our islands,” said Atalig. “It was great seeing the students so interactive and interested in what the speakers were saying. I feel really honored to have been a part of the presentations.”

Atalig shared about upcoming events on Rota for May Tourism Month and the Beautify My Marianas program. The team also visited Sinapalo Elementary in the afternoon.

“MTEC, in partnership with the MVA, has concluded this year’s Education Outreach Program,” said MTEC board chair Vicky Benavente. “These past couple of years have been very challenging for the students, with the pandemic and the resulting economic fallout. But at every school and at various age levels, we’ve seen the students’ potential to be a positive force in the community and for the future of our tourism industry.”

Marianas Tourism Education Council board member Catherine Perry, standing, shares about tourism with students of Sinapalo Elementary on April 19, 2023. Joining the presentation, seated in green, is Marianas Visitors Authority Rota acting grounds supervisor David Atalig. (MVA)

The MTEC presentation includes information on the number of visitor arrivals, source markets, travel motivations, the benefits of tourism, careers, and ideas on how students can engage with tourism. The MVA presentation covers the mandate of the office and the work of its divisions, especially marketing and community projects.

“I’m pleased to see the Marianas Visitors Authority has continued to collaborate with MTEC on these school presentations through the years, which are a hands-on avenue to broaden students’ awareness of the Marianas tourism economy, how it benefits them and their families, and how they can support it,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion, who returned to the helm of the MVA this week. “A sincere dangkulu na si Yu’us ma’ase and ghilisow (thank you) to the principals for allowing us this valuable time. The MVA has seen a steady increase in students’ baseline understanding of tourism since we started this outreach with MTEC several years ago, which means graduating students are more likely to be informed of and involved in the industry.”

Other MTEC board members are vice chair Glenn Policare (Kanoa Resort Saipan), secretary Martin Duenas (MVA), treasurer Yunzi Zhang (Northern Marianas College School of Business), Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero (Northern Marianas College), Larry Lee, Naomi Nishimura (CNMI Public School System), and Gordon Marciano (PDI). (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Concepcion returns to MVA

Posted On Apr 28 2023
, By
0

Concepcion back as MVA chief

Posted On Apr 27 2023
, By
0

Igitol appointment to MVA board withdrawn

Posted On Apr 19 2023
, By
0

Gerrard is named to MVA board, Itibus and Sablan to CNMI Scholarship board

Posted On Apr 14 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the idea of elected members of the Public Utilities Commission that will regulate all utility agencies in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 4, 2023, 1:06 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 13
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune