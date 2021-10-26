MTEC offers support for school MY WAVE clubs

Share











The Marianas Tourism Education Council and Marianas Visitors Authority continue their rounds at local high schools to educate students about the Marianas tourism and to offer support for schools’ Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically clubs, more popularly known as MY WAVE clubs.

MTEC and the MVA presented “Safe Travel & Marianas Tourism” last Friday (Oct. 22) to 10th graders at Marianas High School, including tips on how students can support tourism. So far this month, MTEC and the MVA have visited Dr. Rita Inos Jr./Sr. High School, Tinian Jr./Sr. High School, Kagman High, and MHS.

MTEC encourages all schools to form MY WAVE clubs and conduct activities to engage their members with tourism, such as conducting beach cleanups, offering cultural performances for visitors, exploring careers in the travel industry, or others. To support MY WAVE clubs, MTEC offers adviser incentives for clubs that meet certain criteria and offers other club support upon request. In addition, MTEC will offer two high school scholarships this year to graduating seniors who have been a member of a MY WAVE Club for at least one year during high school and who meet other criteria.

“We’ve all seen the benefits of educating our youth about the importance of the islands’ tourism industry,” said MTEC acting chair Vicky Benavente. “We’ve also been witness to what happens when a pandemic wreaks havoc on the travelling public. By educating our students, I believe that they will become more aware and involved in our islands’ economic growth and development, as they grow into adults.”

An orientation meeting for all MY WAVE Club advisers will be held in November.

MTEC presents annually to public schools and is targeting 10th grade in school year 2021-2022. Other MTEC board members are Priscilla M. Iakopo (MVA), Martin Duenas (MVA), Galvin Guerrero (Northern Marianas College), Larry Lee, Catherine Perry (Integrity Communications), Naomi Nishimura (CNMI Public School System), Gordon Marciano (Pacific Development Inc.), and Glenn Policare (Kanoa Resort). Dr. Yunzi Zhang of the NMC School of Business also supports the board.

Schools interested in starting a MY WAVE Club may contact MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or 664-3200. (MTEC)