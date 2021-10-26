MTEC offers support for school MY WAVE clubs

By
|
Posted on Oct 27 2021

Tag:
Share
Marianas Visitors Authority Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda, far left, presents about the tourism office to 10th graders at Marianas High School in Susupe

Marianas Visitors Authority Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda, far left, presents about the tourism office to 10th graders at Marianas High School in Susupe, Saipan, on Oct. 22, 2021. (MTEC)

The Marianas Tourism Education Council and Marianas Visitors Authority continue their rounds at local high schools to educate students about the Marianas tourism and to offer support for schools’ Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically clubs, more popularly known as MY WAVE clubs.

MTEC and the MVA presented “Safe Travel & Marianas Tourism” last Friday (Oct. 22) to 10th graders at Marianas High School, including tips on how students can support tourism. So far this month, MTEC and the MVA have visited Dr. Rita Inos Jr./Sr. High School, Tinian Jr./Sr. High School, Kagman High, and MHS.

MTEC encourages all schools to form MY WAVE clubs and conduct activities to engage their members with tourism, such as conducting beach cleanups, offering cultural performances for visitors, exploring careers in the travel industry, or others. To support MY WAVE clubs, MTEC offers adviser incentives for clubs that meet certain criteria and offers other club support upon request. In addition, MTEC will offer two high school scholarships this year to graduating seniors who have been a member of a MY WAVE Club for at least one year during high school and who meet other criteria.

“We’ve all seen the benefits of educating our youth about the importance of the islands’ tourism industry,” said MTEC acting chair Vicky Benavente. “We’ve also been witness to what happens when a pandemic wreaks havoc on the travelling public. By educating our students, I believe that they will become more aware and involved in our islands’ economic growth and development, as they grow into adults.”

An orientation meeting for all MY WAVE Club advisers will be held in November.

MTEC presents annually to public schools and is targeting 10th grade in school year 2021-2022. Other MTEC board members are Priscilla M. Iakopo (MVA), Martin Duenas (MVA), Galvin Guerrero (Northern Marianas College), Larry Lee, Catherine Perry (Integrity Communications), Naomi Nishimura (CNMI Public School System), Gordon Marciano (Pacific Development Inc.), and Glenn Policare (Kanoa Resort). Dr. Yunzi Zhang of the NMC School of Business also supports the board.

Schools interested in starting a MY WAVE Club may contact MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or 664-3200. (MTEC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

MTEC, MVA talk ‘Safe Travel’ with Tinian students

Posted On Oct 21 2021
, By
0

MTEC, MVA begin school outreach with Rota students

Posted On Oct 08 2021
, By
mate
0

MTEC to bring back scholarship next school year

Posted On Jul 08 2021
, By
0

MTEC reconvenes, sets upcoming activities

Posted On Jun 03 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With so much federal and local assistance given last year and this year (stimulus checks, P-EBT, etc.), have they actually helped you meet basic necessities (rent, food, car payments, utilities)?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 22, 2021

Posted On Oct 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 27, 2021, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 2 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune