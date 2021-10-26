Moderna, J&J booster shots now available

Mix-and-match dosing for booster shots OK’d
Posted on Oct 27 2021
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force will now be offering booster shots for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement yesterday, CHCC said the booster shots are being offered under the guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration.

The Moderna booster shots are being offered to the following individuals at least six months after their initial series: 65 years and older; 18 years and older who have underlying medical conditions; and 18 years and older who work or live in high-risk settings.

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are also available to individuals aged 18 or older, at least two months after their initial shot.

The CHCC news release states that individuals can obtain a booster shot just by walking into the COVID-19 mass vaccination site (i.e., Pedro P. Tenorio Multi- Purpose Center), through the CHCC Immunization Clinic, and requesting a booster dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“All interested individuals, including patients on Tinian and Rota, can call the CHCC call center at (670) 682-SHOT (7468) for more information on the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

“Consent forms must be completed by patients at the time of vaccination for the booster shot. The consent forms will include a section in which the patient/vaccine recipient will self-attest to qualifying under any of the eligible categories and that they have already received their initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

“Data show that all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death.

Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus, and help prevent new variants from emerging. Individuals who have questions should talk to their health care provider about their medical condition and whether getting a booster shot is appropriate for them,” the CHCC news release stated. (Saipan Tribune)

