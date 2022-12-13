MVA, United Airlines host Japan’s UUUM Golf

Participants of the familiarization tour organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority for Japan’s UUUM Golf YouTube channel celebrate their skydiving tour at Skydive Saipan on Nov. 18, 2022. (MVA)

The Marianas Visitors Authority and United Airlines recently welcomed a familiarization tour for Japan’s UUUM Golf YouTube channel on Saipan, highlighting the destination’s professionally designed courses.

UUUM Golf has 800,000 subscribers and 10 million video views each month, targeting men in their 40s and 50s who are interested in golf and overseas golf courses. The familiarization tour—known in the industry as a FAM tour—in November 2022 highlighted LaoLao Bay Golf Resort, Coral Ocean Resort Saipan, and Kingfisher Golf Links and included professional golfer Yuta Sodo.

MVA assisted the tour by facilitating filming permits at the golf course and other locations.

“Golfers and divers remain the largest niche markets for the Marianas, and the MVA is paying particular attention to these two groups as we try to entice Japanese visitors while the yen is weak against the U.S. dollar,” said MVA acting managing director Judy C. Torres. “We are also offering a golf promotion through March 2023 to attract golfers here during these winter months in Japan. Supporting FAM tours is a relatively small financial investment for the amount of exposure we receive, in this case, via YouTube and UUUM’s other social media channels.”

During their visit, the group lodged at Surfrider Resort Saipan and Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan. They also filmed at SkyDive Saipan, Salty’s, Surf Club Saipan, Mariana Lighthouse, Micro Beach, and other locations. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

