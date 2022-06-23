Myers wins silver in steeplechase

The CNMI’s Denise Myers won the silver medal in the 3,000m steeplechase in the athletics competition of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 last night at the Oleai track & field.

The health and physical education instructor for the Northern Marianas College run and jumped all over the course with a time of 12:18.79. Papua New Guinea’s Mary Tenge won the gold in a time of 11:50.24, while Solomon Islands’ Sharon Firisua settled for the silver in 12:38:78.

“I am pumped about the race, my goal was to run under 12:30 and while I was the one on the track it was only possible because of all of coaches, teammates, family, and friends both here currently and past that have supported me. I am so thankful that God has put so many incredible people in my life and paved my path here to the NMI (I love calling paradise my home). Most importantly I feel lucky to have the opportunity to proudly represent the NMI. It is truly an honor!”

She dedicated the medal to her mother, father, and sister. “Since I began running until now they have always supported me,” said the 33-year-old.

The CNMI also got the bronze in the women’s 4x100m relay after Casey Cruz, Kina Rangamar, Maria Quitugua, and Zarina Sapong finished in 53.98.

The PNG quartet of Adrine Monagi, Isila Apkup, Toea Wisil, and Leonie Beau topped the race in 45.85. They were followed by New Caledonia’s Atelliana Magoni, Manuella Gavin, Loan Ville, and Esther Wejieme with a time of 48.50.

Dennis Borja also earned a bronze in the 2.56-kg shotput after throwing for 13.64m. Gold went to Tahiti’s Tumatai Dauphin with a throw of 15.44m, while PNG’s Debona Paraka got silver after a hurl of 13.64.

CNMI national athletics coach Dr. Ron Snyder couldn’t be happier with his wards hitting pay dirt in Day 3 of the athletics competition.

“It was an amazing and exciting day with medals in sprints, in middle distance, and in the throw. Wonderful effort all around on the track and field. I’m also really happy we could include our Tinian brothers and sisters in the event and see them medal so we’re truly representative of the broader CNMI.”

Snyder also made special mention of the dramatic ending in the 4x100m women’s relay.

“Also, extremely exciting the 4×100 relay. Effort from all the girls but with a stunning come-from-behind finish from Zari Sapong to clinch the medal.”

She also gave Myers a lot of props for staying in there and also commended up-and-comer Kaithlyn Chavez.

“I’m very proud of the work that Denise and Kaithlyn put in. Both did amazing times I can see a bright future for them in athletics. Kaithlyn’s time is super competitive and I’m sure it’ll only get better. Denise dominated the initial stages of the steeplechase and seeing the effort it took to master all the barriers I’m again super proud of her.”

