NMC board OKs master plan

The Northern Marianas College’s Board of Regents recently approved the master plan for new facilities that will be built to meet the CNMI’s educational and workforce needs. (NMC)

The Northern Marianas College Board of Regents approved during a special meeting last week the college’s facilities master plan, which includes conceptual designs and proposed constructions of new classrooms, offices, and other learning facilities.

The seven-phase facilities master plan, which was prepared and designed by Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects and Consultants, is slated to begin its first phase with the construction of a new student center. That construction project is expected to break ground within a year.

Some goals of the new facilities master plan include building resilience into the new campus; integrating instruction, research, recreation, and community outreach; providing a robust workforce development facility; and promoting NMC as the destination for education, community, and culture.

Also included in the plans is the development and expansion of Chalan Monsignor Road, spanning the portion of the road starting from the college and ending near the Iglesia ni Cristo Church. Additionally, in the long-term NMC has expressed interest in partnering with key public and private sector stakeholders to create a “college town” environment around NMC’s As Terlaje campus.

In an email Friday, NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero said the completion of the NMC facilities master plan “is an important milestone for NMC as we rebuild the college on all our islands. The facilities master plan will guide the strategic growth of the institution and will ensure that NMC is developed in a manner that meets student and community needs.”

The facilities master plans for NMC’s Tinian and Rota centers are reportedly now being worked on.

The Board of Regents’ special meeting was held last Aug. 17.

© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




