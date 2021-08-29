Rotaract installs officers, directors, new members

Share











The Rotaract Club of Saipan held its 6th Installation & Handover Ceremony last Saturday at the Grandvrio Resort Saipan’s Fiesta Hall. The event featured remarks from Rotary Club of Saipan president Ivan Ilmov, New Generations director Gregory Borja, 2019 Miss Marianas Shannon Sasamoto, and new Rotaract president Richard Enrico Baleares.

For the 2021-2022 Rotaract year, the club’s president and director of club service is Baleares; vice president is Genelin Anne Camacho; secretary is Keoni Seichi Hosono; treasurer is Josephine Nestor Jetnil; community service director is Lynna Sablan; professional development lead is Simon Jed Necesito; finance director is Hillary Denise Agulto; and international service lead is Rayna Marayah Sablan.

In his remarks before Rotaract installed its officers and new members, Borja shared that the Rotaract Club of Saipan was recently approved to be recognized as an official Rotaract Club by parent organization Rotary Club International. Borja added that the Rotary Club of Saipan’s board of directors approved for the Rotary Club to cover for Rotaract’s membership dues during this time. “I look forward to continue working with you all on your future projects this year, as we try to live by the Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self,’’” said Borja Saturday.

In his remarks as Rotaract’s new president, Baleares recounted how he first became involved with Rotaract during his time at Saipan Southern High School, and how he first came in contact with Borja. He also thanked everyone present on Saturday for attending Rotaract’s installation ceremony, and thanked all who had supported or contributed to Rotaract’s community service efforts.

As for future plans for Rotaract, Baleares briefly mentioned in his remarks plans for a fighting game tournament, plans for the club to adopt and maintain a pavilion, and plans to install donation drop boxes in stores on Saipan.

Rotaract Club, which is under the Rotary Club International umbrella, seeks to bring young professionals aged 18 and older together through developing leadership and professional skills and performing acts of community service. Also under the Rotary Club International umbrella is Rotary Club, and Interact Club, which is for ages 12-18.