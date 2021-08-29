Rotaract installs officers, directors, new members

By
|
Posted on Aug 30 2021
Share

The Rotaract Club of Saipan’s new officers for the 2021-2022 Rotaract Year share a group photo with some Rotary Club of Saipan members. The Rotaract Club of Saipan held its 6th Installation and Handover Ceremony last Saturday at Grandvrio Resort Saipan’s Fiesta Hall. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

The Rotaract Club of Saipan held its 6th Installation & Handover Ceremony last Saturday at the Grandvrio Resort Saipan’s Fiesta Hall. The event featured remarks from Rotary Club of Saipan president Ivan Ilmov, New Generations director Gregory Borja, 2019 Miss Marianas Shannon Sasamoto, and new Rotaract president Richard Enrico Baleares.

For the 2021-2022 Rotaract year, the club’s president and director of club service is Baleares; vice president is Genelin Anne Camacho; secretary is Keoni Seichi Hosono; treasurer is Josephine Nestor Jetnil; community service director is Lynna Sablan; professional development lead is Simon Jed Necesito; finance director is Hillary Denise Agulto; and international service lead is Rayna Marayah Sablan.

In his remarks before Rotaract installed its officers and new members, Borja shared that the Rotaract Club of Saipan was recently approved to be recognized as an official Rotaract Club by parent organization Rotary Club International. Borja added that the Rotary Club of Saipan’s board of directors approved for the Rotary Club to cover for Rotaract’s membership dues during this time. “I look forward to continue working with you all on your future projects this year, as we try to live by the Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self,’’” said Borja Saturday.

In his remarks as Rotaract’s new president, Baleares recounted how he first became involved with Rotaract during his time at Saipan Southern High School, and how he first came in contact with Borja. He also thanked everyone present on Saturday for attending Rotaract’s installation ceremony, and thanked all who had supported or contributed to Rotaract’s community service efforts.

As for future plans for Rotaract, Baleares briefly mentioned in his remarks plans for a fighting game tournament, plans for the club to adopt and maintain a pavilion, and plans to install donation drop boxes in stores on Saipan.

Rotaract Club, which is under the Rotary Club International umbrella, seeks to bring young professionals aged 18 and older together through developing leadership and professional skills and performing acts of community service. Also under the Rotary Club International umbrella is Rotary Club, and Interact Club, which is for ages 12-18.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

What are the most dumped materials at the Marpi landfill?

Posted On Aug 19 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 11 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

August 30, 2021, 3:33 PM
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 4 m/s SE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune