CEC will pick up last batch of absentee votes tomorrow

By
|
Posted on Dec 08 2022

Tag:
Share

The Commonwealth Election Commission will get the second and final batch of absentee votes for the runoff election—if there is any—at the U.S. Postal Service in Chalan Kanoa, at 3:30pm tomorrow, Friday, according to CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol yesterday.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, Igitol said they will pick up the first batch of absentee votes at the U.S. Postal Service Friday at 11am.

The CEC staff, accompanied by Department of Public Safety police officers and Office of the Public Auditor representatives, will bring the absentee votes to the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe for tabulation.

“I hope we get most of it, if not all, back,” Igitol said.

The CEC sent out 2,139 absentee ballots and only 315 have been returned as of runoff election day of Nov. 25.

Igitol earlier stated that the remaining absentee votes must be postmarked on or before Nov. 25, Saipan time, to be counted manually tomorrow.

A source at CEC, however, stated that the board will consult the Office of the Attorney General whether the votes must be postmarked on or before Nov. 25, Saipan time, or as long as it’s on or before Nov. 25 in the voters’ places.

It’s mathematically improbable, however, for Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his running mate, Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan), of the Republican Party, to catch up, considering that Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and his running mate, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, of the unified independent team, now enjoy a commanding 1,060-vote lead, based on the CEC’s unofficial tabulation results.

In the Nov. 8 general elections, CEC’s official tabulation results show that there were 1,531 total absentee votes counted. Torres-Sablan received 570, while Palacios-Apatang got 557, and Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) and her running mate, Rep. Leila F. Staffler (D-Saipan), of the Democratic Party, obtained 404.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

CEC to certify runoff election results Friday

Posted On Dec 07 2022
, By
0

Ex-special assistant for Women’s Affairs Remedio Sablan as CEC board member

Posted On Dec 06 2022
, By
0

CEC chairman Sablan is resigning

Posted On Nov 28 2022
, By
0

CEC charters boat instead of using DPS vessel to get 8 votes from NI

Posted On Nov 25 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Instead of using P.O. boxes, do you support the idea of home delivery of mail in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 7, 2022

Posted On Dec 07 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 2, 2022

Posted On Dec 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 29, 2022

Posted On Nov 29 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 8, 2022, 6:09 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:31 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune