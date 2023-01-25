NMC, UOG Press to launch Proa Publications

Share











Northern Marianas College, together with the University of Guam Press, will announce the official launch of their newly established imprint, Proa Publications, and its first book, A Marianas Mosaic: Signs and Shifts in Contemporary Island Life, this coming Feb. 3, 2023, at the NMI Museum.

Proa Publications was established in February 2022 through a memorandum of understanding between the University of Guam Press and NMC. Proa Publications illustrates publishing opportunities throughout the region by expanding accessibility and knowledge about Micronesia through high-quality publications.

The book was edited by Ajani Burrell with Kimberly Bunts-Anderson, who are both faculty members at NMC. The collection explores the many modes, forms, and voices of life in the Marianas today.

The book features 13 contributors from the CNMI and Guam. Marianas Mosaic was produced with support from the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, which views the publication as an opportunity to amplify the voices and stories of the Mariana Islands.

The public is invited to attend the “Meet the Authors” event and book signing at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library on Saipan on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 10am to 12pm. The event is hosted by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council.

Pre-orders for A Marianas Mosaic are available now for a special launch price of $35 at uogpress.com, and sales in all local bookstores will begin after the launch.

For more information, contact Via De Fant at defantv@triton.uog.edu or (671) 735-2153. (NMC)