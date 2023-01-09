‘Selection of Cabinet members will be one step at a time’

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said yesterday that he and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang have appointed now some Cabinet members in an acting capacity.

In an interview shortly after their inauguration ceremony, Palacios said they will be starting to appoint some of the special assistants.

“I wanted to do this one step at a time and not get overwhelmed with it, and very careful,” he said.

The governor said they pretty much have a list of Cabinet members, but not for every department as they are still in the selection process.

He said they are being careful in trying to get a good cross-section of the community.

Palacios said they are looking at the younger generation who are highly educated.

He said they will announce some of their Cabinet members appointments starting today, Tuesday, or next week.

When asked how he feels now that the inauguration ceremony is over, the 67-year-old Palacios said they feel good, but also exhausted.

“That was a long two or three days. But it’s the formal turning over of government administration,” said the governor, referring to all inauguration activities, including yesterday’s swearing in.

He said the last few days has been quite exhausting, but that it is something that he and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang have to go through.

Palacios is thankful to the media for the coverage throughout the past months.

After lunch yesterday, they would be start talking to their staff and meeting with “critical folks” that happened to be on island, such as federal and military officials, the governor said.

