Posted on Nov 28 2022
Well now, that was quite the tiring, tumultuous and bruising competition for governor, wasn’t it?

Bearing in mind and taking to heart that I shoulder, in some small way, a legitimate part of the blame for the elevation of the temperature and fervor of political rhetoric during the election, I accept responsibility for my actions yet don’t offer any apologies as all I wrote was what I saw to be honest, true, and readily apparent. I publicly echoed what the majority of others were already thinking and feeling.

To those on the other side, I offer my hand as a neighbor and fellow resident: let’s let bygones be bygones and work together—independents, Democrats and Republicans—to forge a better Commonwealth for us all. That’s not just rhetoric; it’s a real invitation as we all have to live together. 

To Tina and Leila, thank you for your contributions, forward vision, and hard work. You both quickly and effectively turned a political setback into a winning advantage. You helped change CNMI history for the better. I salute you both.

To everyone who voted in both elections, you did your duty. There’s a lot to be proud of here: no election violence, intimidation or shenanigans, poll workers did a great job and the system worked.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be governor-elect Palacios and lt. governor-elect Apatang. Now comes the even harder and more arduous task of governing but I have faith in you, as do the people of the CNMI. I’m wishing you nothing but success. You can do it! We can do it, together!

One last piece of advice for Ralph: Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

Mark Farmer 
Garapan, Saipan

Contributing Author
