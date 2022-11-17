Is it over yet?

Posted on Nov 18 2022
Thank you for your coverage of the year’s runoff race that will begin early voting today.

I for one am looking forward to this election being over for two reasons only. So we can stop all of this nonsense and get back to working for the people with the successes we have seen under Ralph Torres as governor.

How long have we asked for Beach Road to be fixed? As long as I have been here. It was only Ralph Torres as governor that got it done.

How long have we seen Puerto Rico dump remain an ugly trash mountain? It was only Ralph Torres as governor that turned it into a beautiful park.

How long have we waited for someone to reduce our CUC bills? It was only Ralph Torres as governor that we finally got relief.

I don’t care about whatever nonsense people say about travel or whatever. Did any of that help my family? Did it bring back tourists? Did it keep us safe from COVID? Did it create jobs? No.

Every election we see someone saying we need change. We do. That’s why I am voting for Ralph and Vinnie because they are the only ones that are changing anything.

So many past governors and former congressmen are supporting Palacios. We don’t need that same old thing. We need change and the only candidates who offer change are Ralph and Vinnie.

Benjamin Paul Taisacan Manglona 
via email

Contributing Author
