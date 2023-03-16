Special Senate session called to tackle HCR on budget law revisions

Share











Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) has called for a special session late afternoon today, Friday, to tackle a concurrent resolution that the House of Representatives adopted to reflect proposed revisions to the fiscal year 2023 budget law.

As this developed, House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) also called for a session for today at 3pm to discuss primarily a bill that Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan) pre-filed that seeks to repeal and re-enact Public Law 22-22, or the fiscal year 2023 appropriations and budget law.

In today’s special session, the Senate is expected to adopt House Concurrent Resolution 23-1 that basically agrees with the projected $116.19 million total local revenue and resources of the CNMI government that Gov. Arnold I. Palacios had identified as available for appropriation, to reflect proposed revisions to the fiscal year 2023 budget law.

In today’s House session, members are expected to discuss Yumul’s pre-filed House Bill 23-31 that seeks to repeal and re-enact the fiscal year 2023 appropriations and budget law.

Yumul, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, introduced the bill in order to make revised appropriations of local funds for the operations and activities of the CNMI government, its agencies, instrumentalities, and independent programs. The bill would also provide Palacios with up to 50% reprogramming authority for the Executive Branch. This authority shall not apply to funds appropriated to the Legislature or Judiciary, as well as to funds appropriated by the legislative delegations.