Special Senate session called to tackle HCR on budget law revisions

By
|
Posted on Mar 17 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Ralph N. Yumul

Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) has called for a special session late afternoon today, Friday, to tackle a concurrent resolution that the House of Representatives adopted to reflect proposed revisions to the fiscal year 2023 budget law.

As this developed, House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) also called for a session for today at 3pm to discuss primarily a bill that Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan) pre-filed that seeks to repeal and re-enact Public Law 22-22, or the fiscal year 2023 appropriations and budget law.

In today’s special session, the Senate is expected to adopt House Concurrent Resolution 23-1 that basically agrees with the projected $116.19 million total local revenue and resources of the CNMI government that Gov. Arnold I. Palacios had identified as available for appropriation, to reflect proposed revisions to the fiscal year 2023 budget law.

In today’s House session, members are expected to discuss Yumul’s pre-filed House Bill 23-31 that seeks to repeal and re-enact the fiscal year 2023 appropriations and budget law.

Yumul, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, introduced the bill in order to make revised appropriations of local funds for the operations and activities of the CNMI government, its agencies, instrumentalities, and independent programs. The bill would also provide Palacios with up to 50% reprogramming authority for the Executive Branch. This authority shall not apply to funds appropriated to the Legislature or Judiciary, as well as to funds appropriated by the legislative delegations.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Yumul introduces bill to repeal FY 2023 budget law

Posted On Mar 16 2023
, By
0

House adopts concurrent resolution on budget edits

Posted On Mar 14 2023
, By
0

Biden proposes $537M for US territories, FAS in 2024 budget

Posted On Mar 13 2023
, By
0

Swift action seen in budget’s revision

Posted On Mar 10 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, how optimistic are you about the prospects of the CNMI economy this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 10, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 15, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 17, 2023, 6:17 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
24°C
real feel: 24°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune