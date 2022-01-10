No joy at the post office
Tag: Herb Stark, NC
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has not done the job. This Trump flunky is a holdover from the previous administration and complaints of late delivery to folks who depend on checks are getting louder. President Biden has enough on his plate dealing with COVID-19, foreign and domestic issues, etc. It’s plain to see Postmaster General DeJoy has taken the de joy out of American citizens sending and receiving mail. President Biden should terminate DeJoy post haste. It would have my (and many Americans) stamp of approval!
Herb Stark
Mooresville, NC