Torres reappoints Hocog to CEDA board

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres has re-nominated Aubry M. Hocog to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority board of directors.

Torres forwarded last week to Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider Hocog’s résumé, police clearance, statement of financial interest, drug test receipt, and sealed drug result, in compliance with the requirement of the Senate Standing Committee on Executive Appointments and Governmental Investigations.

Torres said he and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios look forward to the Senate’s favorable action on Hocog’s renomination to serve to the CEDA board.

CEDA is the former Commonwealth Development Authority.

Hocog represents Rota on the CEDA board. She has been the acting board chair since September 2020. She is also a board member of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. representing CEDA. She is a special assistant for programs and grants for the Municipality of Rota from June 2015 to the present.

Meanwhile, Torres has also renominated Joaquin Q. Dela Cruz as a member of the CEDA board.

Dela Cruz has been a member of the board representing Saipan since June 2020.

Dela Cruz has been the marketing and escrow officer at Pacific American Title Insurance since November 2006.

Last June, Torres signed into law a bill that renames CDA as CEDA and tasks it with the duty of promoting the CNMI as an investment destination in a bid to diversity its economy.