Torres reappoints Hocog to CEDA board

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2021
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres has re-nominated Aubry M. Hocog to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority board of directors.

Torres forwarded last week to Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider Hocog’s résumé, police clearance, statement of financial interest, drug test receipt, and sealed drug result, in compliance with the requirement of the Senate Standing Committee on Executive Appointments and Governmental Investigations.

Torres said he and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios look forward to the Senate’s favorable action on Hocog’s renomination to serve to the CEDA board.

CEDA is the former Commonwealth Development Authority.

Aubry Hocog

Hocog

Hocog represents Rota on the CEDA board. She has been the acting board chair since September 2020. She is also a board member of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. representing CEDA. She is a special assistant for programs and grants for the Municipality of Rota from June 2015 to the present.

Meanwhile, Torres has also renominated Joaquin Q. Dela Cruz as a member of the CEDA board.

Dela Cruz has been a member of the board representing Saipan since June 2020.

Dela Cruz has been the marketing and escrow officer at Pacific American Title Insurance since November 2006.

Last June, Torres signed into law a bill that renames CDA as CEDA and tasks it with the duty of promoting the CNMI as an investment destination in a bid to diversity its economy.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 30, 2021, 6:14 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s NE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:07 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune