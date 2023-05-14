OPD secures grant to help improve tourist sites

By
|
Posted on May 15 2023

Tag:
Share

Christopher Concepcion

In his previous capacity as deputy director of the Office of Planning and Development, Christopher Concepcion and his team were able to secure much needed funding to improve a few tourist sites in the CNMI.

This was learned in an interview with Concepcion, who is now the Marianas Visitors Authority managing director, who said that through his prior position at the Office of Planning and Development, they were able to secure a grant to take care of some tourist sites in Marpi.

“Those plans are forthcoming. The idea is [OPD] is going to add MVA as a co-recipient of the grant so that we could help administer the grant and from there, we’re going to help improve Bird Island Lookout, Suicide Cliff, and Last Command Post,” he said.

In addition, Concepcion said he learned from Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang that the Office of Grants Management is working on grant funding for Banzai Cliff as well.

“I was speaking with Lt. Gov. Apatang who mentioned that the Office of Grants Management is working on a grant to secure funding for equipment at Banzai Cliff. Those are coming along,” he said.

“The grant process is not easy but once we get the ball rolling, things should work themselves out. Those are forthcoming. We are working very hard,” he said.

Concepcion stated in a previous article on Saipan Tribune that destination enhancement is one of his top priorities at MVA.

“Destination enhancement is one of my key priorities. MVA and our partners, other government agencies, and partners in the private sector really need to focus on improving our islands like the tourist sites, facilities that need upgrading, and [coming up with] new and improved attractions. That’s key. These are all key factors in revitalizing our tourism industry,” he said.

When asked about the ongoing jurisdiction debacle regarding who is in charge of renovating and enhancing the island’s tourist sites, Concepcion said he and his team will be working closely with all other agencies and departments who may have jurisdiction over these sites, and finally address the much-needed improvements.

“The question of jurisdiction has historically always been an issue. We know that the Constitution grants all rights to the Department of Public Lands. However, there have been certain sites that have been designated to other departments to manage, but none of them have ever been designated to the MVA to manage. But historically, MVA has spent a lot of its funding on improving tourist sites, paying for security, and maintenance. So, we’re going to have to work closely without other departments and agencies to settle this jurisdiction issue and maybe it could establish joint jurisdiction. But we will have to see,” he said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

Ralph
0

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
, By
0

OPD introduces RFI for Community Pillars Program

Posted On Oct 21 2022
, By
0

EDA awards OPD $1M grant

Posted On Dec 24 2021
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_2
0

‘Methodical’ implementation of Garapan’s rehab plan, says OPD

Posted On Jun 15 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support creating a new investigative division within the Office of the Attorney General that will focus on public corruption cases?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 15, 2023, 7:00 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 2 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:38 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune