Young artists’ artwork showcased in exhibit at 360

By
|
Posted on May 15 2023
Young artists Junseo “Jun” Kim and Claire Park pose together after unveiling some of their artwork last Friday evening at the 360 Restaurant in the Marianas Business Plaza in Susupe. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

Family, friends, and classmates of two young artists gathered last Friday evening at the 360 Restaurant of the Marianas Business Plaza in Susupe for the opening of the exhibit of Saipan International School sophomore Junseo “June” Kim and junior Claire Park.

Both Kim and Park were excited to have their art pieces shown in public, saying they were grateful for the opportunity.

Kim said he was excited and happy to be able to do the exhibition. “I love to share my artwork,” he said.

Park echoed similar sentiments “It’s my first exhibition, so I’m kind of nervous. …I’m very excited and I’m really glad. I got the opportunity,” she said.

Kim hopes to continue doing art into the future; is dream is to do animation. “I want to go to either Pixar or Disney,” he said.

The exhibit was made possible through a partnership with SIS art instructor Amie McRoberts and 360 restaurant co-owners Steve Nutting and Andrew Colburn, soon after Kim won the 2023 CNMI Congressional Art Competition. His win means his artwork will be displayed for a year at the U.S. Capitol, together with other winners from other states and U.S. territories.

Kim said was so happy and proud of himself after being named the winner of the 2023 CNMI Congressional Art Competition, which he said took months of practice.

Kim has 15 pieces on display at the exhibit, while Park has four, and each had a theme depicting Saipan’s nature culture, legends, nature, etc.

McRoberts described the two artists as “extremely talented” who they want other people to see their artwork.

“And another benefit for them [is] for their college applications next year, for them to have something in their portfolio, to say that they’ve done exhibitions,” McRoberts said.

Nutting told Saipan Tribune that since all his children have attended SIS, he has become acquainted with McRoberts and is aware that the school has a great art program. When McRoberts approached him with her idea of doing an arts exhibit, he readily agreed. Nutting, Colburn, and McRoberts said they were all excited about the endeavor.

“Just come out and support. We have a lot of talent right here on Saipan and sometimes we are always looking toward outer places but we have a lot right here. So it’s a good way to be able to show other people the talent we have,” said McRoberts

Copies of the artwork will be up for open bid at 360 from May 12 until May 19 where final purchases will be made by the highest bidder. All proceeds will go to SIS’ art program.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
