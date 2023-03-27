PCG Agana to hold consular mission on Saipan on April 1-3

The Philippine Consulate General in Agana, Guam will conduct its consular outreach mission on Saipan from April 1 to 3 at the Sun Palace Hotel in Susupe, Saipan.

All ePassport applicants are requested to secure their appointment slots through the Global Appointment Online Appointment System by logging in at passport.gov.ph and choosing the following site:

Region: North America

Country: United States of America

Site: Agana PCG Outreach in Saipan

Applicants who need further assistance in using the online appointment system may send an email to the Philippine Consulate General at pcgagana@gmail.com or contact Annamae Adana at (670) 2854388.

Due to the current health protocols being implemented on Saipan, the following shall be observed and implemented:

1. Only passport applicants who have secured their appointment through GOAS will be allowed at the venue. No escort(s) will be allowed inside, except for persons with disabilities and underaged applicants;

2. Passport applicants are reminded to bring the print-out of their GOAS-generated passport application form on the date and time of their appointment;

3. Applicants are advised to show up at the venue on the date and time indicated in the schedule;

4. Wearing of mask and physical distancing will be strictly observed;

5. Passport applicants should wear proper attire (i.e., with collar and sleeves) for data capture purposes; and,

6. Ensure submission of complete requirements by checking at www.aganapcg.dfa.gov.ph.

For consular services, including passport renewal, that require civil registration documents (e.g. birth certificate and marriage certificate), only documents from the Philippine Statistics Authority or its predecessor, National Statistics Office, will be accepted.

The Consular Outreach team will also offer other consular services such as notarization/legalization, civil registry, and acceptance of dual citizenship applications. (PCG)

