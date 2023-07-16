Pet of the Week: Magas

By
|
Posted on Jul 17 2023
Share

Magas

Magas is a 1- to 2-year-old male dog who has captured the hearts of many with his incredible journey of survival and transformation.

Magas was left to die after being hit by a truck. However, a good Samaritan reported him to Saipan Humane Society to save him from suffering the pain. Although the initial prognosis suggested the need for humane euthanasia, the SHS team refused to give up on Magas. Instead, they rallied resources and ensured he received the best possible care until a skilled veterinarian was available to perform the life-changing amputation surgery.

Throughout his rehabilitation of amputation surgery, Magas proved to be a true fighter, displaying remarkable strength and determination.

Magas has shown amazing progress in his socialization skills. While he may need a slow introduction to other dogs, he has demonstrated his ability to coexist peacefully with them. His eagerness to learn has resulted in him mastering commands such as sitting and patiently waiting for meals, a testament to his intelligence and adaptability.

With his traumatic past behind him, Magas now seeks a loving forever home where he can continue to grow and thrive. While he may be a bit introverted initially, he is quick to warm up and form deep bonds once he feels safe and secure.

Magas’ ideal family would provide him with patience, understanding, and a nurturing environment, allowing him to blossom into the wonderful companion he is destined to be.

Magas is in foster home but if you’re interested, contact the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS). Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm.

***
Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, founder of the Saipan Humane Society, in collaboration with the SMO Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the CNMI government’s decision to move away from its reliance on the China market for its tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune