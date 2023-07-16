Pet of the Week: Magas

Share











Magas is a 1- to 2-year-old male dog who has captured the hearts of many with his incredible journey of survival and transformation.

Magas was left to die after being hit by a truck. However, a good Samaritan reported him to Saipan Humane Society to save him from suffering the pain. Although the initial prognosis suggested the need for humane euthanasia, the SHS team refused to give up on Magas. Instead, they rallied resources and ensured he received the best possible care until a skilled veterinarian was available to perform the life-changing amputation surgery.

Throughout his rehabilitation of amputation surgery, Magas proved to be a true fighter, displaying remarkable strength and determination.

Magas has shown amazing progress in his socialization skills. While he may need a slow introduction to other dogs, he has demonstrated his ability to coexist peacefully with them. His eagerness to learn has resulted in him mastering commands such as sitting and patiently waiting for meals, a testament to his intelligence and adaptability.

With his traumatic past behind him, Magas now seeks a loving forever home where he can continue to grow and thrive. While he may be a bit introverted initially, he is quick to warm up and form deep bonds once he feels safe and secure.

Magas’ ideal family would provide him with patience, understanding, and a nurturing environment, allowing him to blossom into the wonderful companion he is destined to be.

Magas is in foster home but if you’re interested, contact the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS). Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm.

Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, founder of the Saipan Humane Society, in collaboration with the SMO Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!