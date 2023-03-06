Share











Editor’s Note: Winnie C. Camacho is one of the children of the late Jose Tenorio Cabrera and Maria Aldan Cabrera

As you drive up to the Kileleman Road in As Lito heading to the airport, you will see a newly erected road sign that says: “JOSEN MARIKO PL” on the left side of the road just before you reach the unfinished commercial building.

We, the family of the late Jose Tenorio Cabrera and Maria Aldan Cabrera, would like to express our heartfelt appreciation and si yuus maase to former mayor and now Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang who initiated the street naming for our family compound road in As Lito.

We would also like to extend our heartfelt appreciation and si yuus maase to Saipan Mayor Ramon B. Camacho for putting into fruition the naming of our road.

This indeed is an honor to our parents and us the children for naming our family compound road after our parents. It is a lot easier now to tell the direction of our location to our community and our visiting families and friends from afar.

We just hope that this project of street naming will be continued on the entire island for the benefit of the community and our visitors.

Thank you again for a job well done to both Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang and Saipan Mayor Ramon B. Camacho.

Winnie C. Camacho

As Lito, Saipan