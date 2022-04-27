Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Share











The Precinct 5 community got treated to another free trash drop-off last Saturday, this time at the Banålu Loop in Kagman III. The service was provided for Kagman residents by the offices of Reps. Richard Lizama (D-Saipan) and Leila Staffler (D-Saipan).

“We have huge trash bins for use that will eliminate travel time to the transfer station and will help draw more trash from the house. [Rep.] Staffler and I, this is our third time, and we’re looking forward to have more. We have good participation and good productivity,” Lizama said.

The transfer station, located in Lower Base in Tanapag—about a 15-minute drive away from Kagman— is where CNMI’s trash (mostly Saipan’s) are brought and sorted, given its materials recovery facility in place.

“We saw trucks and trucks and trucks of people bringing their debris so that they have a sanitary way of living in their homes and taking out all that old stuff that needed to go. We understand that it’s hard for people sometimes,” Staffler said.

Three large containers were made available for the residents where they were able to dump typhoon debris, metal debris, old tires and appliances, and household trash.

“We are trying to provide our community with access to ways of keeping their areas clean,” Staffler said. “One day soon, the Kagman area transfer station will be available. But until that day, we need to find different ways to assist our community with getting rid of their trash—until there is a system islandwide, where people have equal access to getting their trash to the dumpsters.”

The trash drop-off is the third that Lizama and Staffler have jointly organized, the first one of which was held in Kannat Tabla last February and the second one in Kagman 2 field in April, last year.