Princess Jane Gaza Sanchez is CNMI's 2022 New Year's baby

Posted on Jan 03 2022

Nicole Gaza holds her daughter, Princess Jane Gaza Sanchez, who was born at the Commonwealth Health Center on Jan. 1, 2022, at 3:38am. Princess Sanchez weighed 11 lbs., 3 oz. and is the CNMI’s 2022 New Year’s baby. The baby’s doctor is Dr. Sadie Laponsie and Gaza’s is Dr. Michael Deary. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

Proud parents Don Pangelinan Sanchez, 38, and Nicole Gaza, 30, rang in the New Year with the arrival of Princess Jane Gaza Sanchez, who came into the world last Jan. 1 at 3:38am at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. hospital.

Weighing in at 11 lbs, 3 ounces, Princess Jane is the couple’s first daughter and will have three big brothers to watch over her.

The infant’s doctor is Dr. Sadie Laponsie and Gaza’s is Dr. Michael Deary.

Gaza said yesterday that she first began feeling contractions on New Year’s Eve at 3am and soon after was brought to the CHCC hospital.

Gaza added that Princess Sanchez will be a sister to her three boys and that she intends to “stay strong” for them. It was learned that Don Sanchez is currently in detention.

“Me and the father thank God that we have a beautiful baby girl. She’s so healthy and so beautiful. …I thank God again for having her. I wish her father was here…but I will stay strong for her and my three boys. We’re just keeping strong for each other,” said Gaza.

When asked if Don Sanchez was or will be allowed to visit her and Princess Sanchez, Gaza said he is not allowed to visit the two for COVID-19 safety reasons. On a positive note, though, Gaza said that Don Sanchez was recently tested for COVID-19 and is so far doing well. Gaza again thanked God for keeping her family safe and for “really hearing our prayers.”

