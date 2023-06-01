Rota donation drive launched

The Fraternal Order of Eagles (Philippine Eagles), Saipan Magalahi Eagles Club, and Saipan Maga’Haga Lady Eagles Group have launched a donation drive for Rota residents affected by Typhoon Mawar.

“The island of Rota was…greatly affected, leaving some parts damaged and low on supplies of food and water. We are asking for your kind support to help and donate some items listed below to be sent out to the island of Rota,” said the groups in a statement.

The list of items needed for the donation drive are dried goods, bottled water, first aid kits, butane/stove, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, toiletries, school supplies, instant noodles, and toys.

The group added that the Office of Rota Mayor Aubrey Hocog, Office of Sen. Dennis Mendiola, and the Saipan Maga’Haga Lady Eagles Group will initiate a project on June 4, 2023, Sunday, when they will collect care packages at the Kilili Pavilion in Susupe, for shipment to Rota. 

“Thank you very much and We hope that we can extend our help in this difficult time to our neighboring island of Rota is experiencing,” said the groups. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
