Rios confirmation hearing postponed

Overwhelming support for Yumul appointment
By
|
Posted on Mar 29 2023
Share

The confirmation hearing for acting Department of Commerce secretary Joseph Santos Rios Jr. did not push through yesterday, even as acting Department of Public Works secretary Ray N. Yumul received overwhelming support during his confirmation hearing.

Oscar M. Babauta, who is the special assistant for the administration of Palacios-Apatang, told the Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee that Rios had asked to postpone the confirmation hearing as he is taking care of a pressing personal matter. Rios appeared in the Senate chamber, but did not speak to the committee.

Saipan Tribune learned that Rios had briefly met with Senate EAGI Committee chair Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) in the latter’s office before the hearing.

Joseph Santos Rios Jr.

With respect to Ray Yumul’s confirmation hearing, several DPW officials, members of the community, and government officials, including his brother, Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan), and Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) testified to express their strong support for Ray Yumul’s confirmation.

Ray Yumul disclosed at the hearing that due to the termination of American Rescue Plan Act-funded staff within DPW, the department’s head count has dropped from 157 to 89.

In talking about the six DPW divisions, including a couple of divisions that need serious attention, Yumul disclosed that in the works are online access to DPW’s applications and informational website; promulgating a fee structure for floodplain survey requests; restoring the 10% tax earmarked for the solid waste revolving fund (Public Law 13-42 reduced it to 7%); and sustaining the 5-cent per can recycling program beyond its initial timeframe. The Office of Grants Management, the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, and Coastal Resources Management will implement the can recycling program from April 1 to August 2023 only.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 29, 2023, 7:07 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune