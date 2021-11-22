Seven more cases

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced Sunday that seven more individuals were confirmed positive for COVID-19 through surveillance testing on Nov. 20, bringing the CNMI’s total to 464. In related news, Mount Carmel School announced yesterday that one of its students had tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Nov. 21, there are now 86 active cases in the CNMI.

CHCC said Sunday that the seven new cases have since been isolated and are being actively monitored.

CHCC also reported that a total of 120 tests were conducted on Nov. 20 comprising travel and surveillance testing.

Since Oct. 28, there have been 173 new cases. Of the 173, 110 were identified through contact tracing, 52 through community-based testing, and 11 through travel testing.

With one student testing positive, MCS said in an announcement to families yesterday that it “is ready to enact its current COVID-19 response procedures to keep the school community safe” and that it will continue to provide students with the option to attend synchronous or asynchronous online classes.

MCS added that all extra-curricular activities are canceled until further notice and that the COVID-19 testing and vaccination events at the school set for Nov. 27 will continue as scheduled.

“Mount Carmel School’s leadership will revisit the school’s current response procedures to better serve the school’s community,” said MCS.