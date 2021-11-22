Seven more cases

One MCS student tests positive
By
|
Posted on Nov 23 2021
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced Sunday that seven more individuals were confirmed positive for COVID-19 through surveillance testing on Nov. 20, bringing the CNMI’s total to 464. In related news, Mount Carmel School announced yesterday that one of its students had tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Nov. 21, there are now 86 active cases in the CNMI.

CHCC said Sunday that the seven new cases have since been isolated and are being actively monitored.

CHCC also reported that a total of 120 tests were conducted on Nov. 20 comprising travel and surveillance testing.

Since Oct. 28, there have been 173 new cases. Of the 173, 110 were identified through contact tracing, 52 through community-based testing, and 11 through travel testing.

With one student testing positive, MCS said in an announcement to families yesterday that it “is ready to enact its current COVID-19 response procedures to keep the school community safe” and that it will continue to provide students with the option to attend synchronous or asynchronous online classes.

MCS added that all extra-curricular activities are canceled until further notice and that the COVID-19 testing and vaccination events at the school set for Nov. 27 will continue as scheduled.

“Mount Carmel School’s leadership will revisit the school’s current response procedures to better serve the school’s community,” said MCS.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the move to no longer require quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in fully vaccinated households?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2021

Posted On Nov 23 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 22, 2021

Posted On Nov 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 19, 2021

Posted On Nov 19 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 23, 2021, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune