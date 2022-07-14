COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 15, 2022

Share











4.6-magnitude quake near Saipan

At 10:18pm on July 14, 2022, a report of a 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred at 121 kilometers north of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. (PR)

4.7-magnitude quake northeast of Saipan

At 9:08pm on July 13 2022, a report of a 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred 236 kilometers northeast of Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. (PR)

Flood advisory issued yesterday

The CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point issued a flood advisory yesterday that was in effect until 2:30pm in the afternoon on Saipan and Tinian.

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Guam, urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall was expected. Satellite imagery shows additional showers moving into the region, with more heavy rainfall possible until 2:30pm. This was expected to cause minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.